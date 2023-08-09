A 'Good Chunk' Of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Wasn't In The Script

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" may have just arrived in theaters, but it's already being considered one of the best "TMNT" films in the entire franchise. With a flashy animation style, a fantastic reimagining of the Turtles' origin story, and a stellar voice cast of actual teenagers, "Mutant Mayhem" has absolutely everything going for it. Not only was the creative team behind the film wise to cast actual teen actors instead of becoming yet another studio animated film plagued by the trend of celebrity stunt casting, but they also elected to record all of the Turtles' tracks together in the same room. This gave the film a frenetic, palpable energy that would not have been replicated by adults in private booths. Indeed, "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" brings the same rambunctious sensation of being thrown in the middle of a pizza party in the middle of summer break.

As the Turtles (Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo) were all able to record together, this also allowed for the room to improvise. The teens were able to bounce things off of one another, ensuring that the script didn't wind up sounding like yet another film where high schoolers talk like someone who hasn't stepped foot in a study hall for at least a decade.

If you've spent any time around a group of teenage boys, you probably know that they never, ever, stop talking. Throw in the fact that the Turtles are voiced by actors, kids that know how to play it up for a room, and you've got a recipe for a jabber fest. As it turns out, that's precisely what happened, which means there's a lot more "Mutant Mayhem" that didn't make it to the screen.