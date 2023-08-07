William Friedkin's Most Controversial Movie Is Better Than The Critics Claimed

The recently departed William Friedkin has a fascinating relationship with the gay community, not only as the infamous director of "Cruising," but also as the director of the film adaption of "The Boys in the Band" a decade prior, a monumental work of mainstream American queer cinema (and the first Hollywood-made film to use the word "c***" on screen). It's nothing short of a miracle that a director of Friedkin's caliber is responsible for two of the most impactful queer films in history, both continually debated. But "Cruising" is on another level. Depending on who you ask, the film is either a remarkable feat or irredeemable trash, and the controversy started before Friedkin ever called "action."

Loosely based on the novel of the same name by New York Times reporter Gerald Walker about a serial killer targeting gay men in the 1970s, predominantly those in the leather scene, "Cruising" stars Al Pacino as Detective Steve Burns, an officer who becomes immersed in the gay leather scene while working undercover trying to solve the case, revealing the blatant homophobia of the police force — and the possible internalized homophobia of his own identity — in the process. The film depicts a culture in New York City that would be devastated by the HIV/AIDS epidemic just a few years following its release and transparently showcases how the systems of "protection" in America have little to no interest in protecting some of its most vulnerable denizens.

Activists disrupted filming, over 1,000 protesters marched on the East Village, and as a result, much of "Cruising" had to be overdubbed to compensate for the interruptions off-screen. When the film was released, protests erupted outside theaters across the country, and critics obliterated the film. Is "Cruising" as offensive and problematic as people claim, or was it that the world wasn't ready to unpack its importance just yet?