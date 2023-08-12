Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Zacarius Attack Scene Had Anson Mount Worried

"Strange New Worlds" might be less than two seasons old, but the almost universally well-received "Trek" series has already made a name for itself by consistently taking bold swings — in multiple directions. As much as the recent musical episode or the crossover special with "Lower Decks" reaffirmed that the writers on this show thrive when they allow themselves to get a little silly, there have been several episodes that tackled much darker themes with an impressive amount of nuance and hard-hitting emotions. There's the entire matter of Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) tragic backstory and his foreknowledge of what's to come, of course, but "Strange New Worlds" has also shown a willingness to go to some seriously, well, serious places when the character and story call for it.

One such instance came early on this season with episode 4, titled "Among the Lotus Eaters." The plot brings Pike and the Enterprise crew to a very familiar location to fans of "The Original Series" — planet Rigel VII, which has the side effect of causing severe memory loss to those exposed to the elements. As the away team succumbs to this terrifying condition, Pike struggles to remember how he ended up here in the first place and forces a confrontation with Zacarias Nguyen (David Huynh), a Federation officer presumed dead and inadvertently left behind by Pike five years earlier on their previous mission. Now having ascended to the throne on Rigel, the vengeful ruler finally has his old captain right where he wants him.

When the two come to blows, we see Pike as unhinged and violent as we've ever seen him before. In an interview published at the time of release, episode director Eduardo Sanchez admitted that the two had very careful discussions over how to depict this fight.