Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 4 Is About ... Sorry, What Was I Talking About?

Meticulous Trekkies interested in the taxonomy of "Star Trek" — and that's most of us — will likely have a list of the eight to ten types of "Star Trek" episodes.

To run down a few, episode types may include "character episodes," wherein a specific member of the crew will have a personal crisis or a love affair. There are "ethical dilemma" episodes, wherein a starship captain has to undo a moral snarl they've found themselves in. There are "bad guy" episodes, wherein Starfleet has to reluctantly rely on combat and tactics to escape a desperate scenario instigated by an attacker or antagonist species. There are "conspiracy" episodes, which usually involve a corrupt Starfleet admiral and their efforts to undermine the Federation.

And, as with "Among the Lotus Eaters," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," there are "shipwide crisis" or "disaster" episodes, wherein every crew member is afflicted by a widespread disease or ailment that they just barely escape. The crisis in question this time is a mysterious radiation that affects short-term memory, leading the Enterprise crew to forget their identities. It's only thanks to resourceful note-taking and the crew's deeply-embedded, virtuosic skills that they are able to escape. Most notably, the Enterprise's pilot, Lieutenant Ortegas (Melissa Navia) is given an opportunity to ply her starship-flying skills, even without the benefit of memory. Sometimes, your skills are just as important as who you are.

The memory loss is especially trying for Captain Pike (Anson Mount) who finds himself losing his memory while in the clutches of a bitter ex-crewmate he assumed was dead on a planet and had abandoned long ago. The theme here is, naturally, the act of being forgotten.

Sci-fi crisis, underpinned by a thematic parallel? That's classic Trek writing, baby.