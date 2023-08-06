Improvisation Led To A Hilarious Moment In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover

"Star Trek" might have a buttoned-up reputation as the thinking man's sci-fi, taking a much more philosophical bent than rival "Star Wars," but nothing quite punctures that largely exaggerated aura like the (surprisingly frequent) moment when this franchise lets its hair down a little. On top of its many other charms, "Strange New Worlds" has managed to find a satisfying balance to such disparate tones, capable of debuting an episode that basically gave the creative team an excuse to go LARP-ing one week (as was the case last season) along with going someplace shockingly dark and sobering, as with the most recent episode, "Under the Cloak of War."

One of the most highly-anticipated episodes came one episode earlier, however, with the hilarious crossover episode between "Strange New Worlds" and the animated "Lower Decks" series. (You can check out /Film's recap by Witney Seibold here.) Of the many delightful surprises packed within the hour, such as seeing actors Jack Quaid and Tawney Newsome fully embody Ensigns Boimler and Mariner respectively in live-action, perhaps the highlight came from seeing who had been approached to direct the episode: none other than William Ryker himself, franchise royalty Jonathan Frakes.

In a new interview with Variety, the longtime "Trek" actor and director opened up about his memories of the franchise, his various directing work on both movies and shows, and his experience taking the helm on "Strange New Worlds." Having directed the season 2 episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" that first introduced Anson Mount's Captain Pike, Ethan Peck's Spock, and Rebecca Romijn's Una Chin-Riley, Frakes was already well familiar with the main trio. But in working with Quaid and Newsome, Frakes found that the energy they brought to set made room for some hilarious improvised moments — one of which involved Spock.