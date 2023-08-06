Succession's Big Finale Brawl Was Changed To Keep Sarah Snook Safe

Perhaps Sarah Snook's finest moment in all of "Succession" is her performance in that climactic scene in the series finale, where Shiv changes her mind and decides to vote against Kendall. There are a million potential reasons why Shiv shivved her brother in the end — was it out of jealousy, self-preservation, a sense of justice, a desire to save her marriage, a genuine belief that Kendall wasn't up for the job, or something else entirely? Snook leaves it to the viewer to decide. I personally choose to believe she was motivated by her love for Tom; for me, Shiv screwing over Kendall is the "Succession" equivalent of Rachel rushing off the plane in the "Friends" finale.

In addition to Snook's performance, what makes this scene work so well is the fact that Shiv hasn't quite made up her mind yet at the start of it. If Kendall had handled the situation with a little more grace, it's easy to picture a version of this scene where things moved the other way. When Shiv brings up the fact that he sorta kinda killed a waiter back in season 1, an honest response from Ken might've saved him. Instead, he panics and tries to convince them he "false memoried" it; suddenly, even Roman is turning against him. Things escalate to the point where Ken and Roman are fighting on the floor, and Shiv's now able to vote against Ken without feeling too bad about it.

The fight choreography in this fight is fascinating, partly because violence has always been pretty rare on "Succession," and also because Snook was pregnant at the time of filming. A lot of how the fight played out was the result of efforts to keep Snook as safe as possible.