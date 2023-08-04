Talk To Me Catches Ban In Kuwait Due To Trans Actor Existing On Screen

Let's get something out of the way: Kuwait, and other countries within the Gulf, ban films all the time for featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was banned for Joy's queerness (and moments like the butt-plug battle), "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was banned for Gwen and her father's trans pride flags, "West Side Story" was banned for making the tomboy member of the Jets into a canonical trans character, and Marvel's "Eternals" was banned after refusing to cut its gay elements. At this point, it's not a surprise to read a headline about a film being banned in a region ruled by an oppressive regime, but in the case of the buzzy A24 horror film "Talk to Me," the ban is not about content, but a casting choice.

The film is not being banned because it's legitimately horrifying and features extreme moments, but because one of the film's stars, Zoe Terakes, is transmasculine nonbinary. It's important to note that "Talk to Me" is not about transness nor does the film make a point to acknowledge that Terakes or the character they play, Hayley, is trans. Their identity is not a plot element, although other characters do use they/them pronouns when referencing the character. However, there's no moment where someone delivers an embarrassing cringe explainer like "This is Hayley and they use they/them pronouns" or anything like that. However, The Hollywood Reporter has said the ban "has nothing to do with the contents of the film," so the ban is due to Terakes ... just existing.

HAHAHAHA WELL, THAT SURELY ISN'T A HORRIFIC PRECEDENT! (I'm being sarcastic, just to be clear. This is unequivocally bad.)