TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Original Draft Was 'Fundamentally Broken' And Totally Overhauled [Exclusive]

The heroes in a half-shell have had quite the break away from the big screen but now they're back as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" has hit theaters. It's early, but in the early running, it very much looks like this is going to be one of the big surprises of 2023. Critics have widely embraced the movie thus far (read our review here), with audiences catching on in a hurry. While the movie that exists ended up being an absolute home run, it was a painstaking process to make it so. Particularly because the original draft was a broken mess relatively late into production.

/Film's own Ethan Anderton recently spoke with the film's director Jeff Rowe, who explained that the initial draft of "Mutant Mayhem," which he co-wrote alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, was "extremely different." It contained Shredder as a villain, for one thing. But the bigger issue is that the version they spent a very long time on Donnie, Raph, Mikey, and Leo going to high school after the first act, and that version of it simply wasn't working.