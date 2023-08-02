Hasan Minhaj Is The Leading Candidate To Take Over The Daily Show

The months-long hunt for a new host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" may have just come to an end ... and it involves a very familiar face.

When Trevor Noah first departed the popular late night show back in December of last year after seven long years with the program, viewers inevitably turned their attention to the question of who could possibly replace the fan-favorite comedian. To say that he left behind incredibly large shoes to fill hardly does it justice, especially considering that Noah himself replaced none other than Jon Stewart, but the network at least seemed well aware of this fact. Before deciding on a permanent replacement, Comedy Central soon came back from hiatus by resorting to a rotating panel of guest hosts, with a particular emphasis on allowing several of the show's in-house correspondents to get their time in the spotlight.

Well, the search might well be over as Variety reports that actor, writer, comedian, and political commentator Hasan Minhaj is now considered the frontrunner to take over "The Daily Show." Minhaj, of course, previously starred on the show between 2014 and 2018 before his well-publicized exit to lead his own Netflix series, "Patriot Act." Minhaj has been kept extraordinarily busy in the years since, balancing writing and starring in more politically-minded shows with his ongoing acting career with appearances in movies like "The Spy Who Dumped Me," the recent "No Hard Feelings," and even a hilarious cameo in "Haunted Mansion." Now, it appears that he could be gaining steam to take over "The Daily Show" himself ... although nothing has been written in ink just yet. Read on for all the details.