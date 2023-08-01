Why The White Flame Is After Ciri In The Witcher

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher" and its source material.

The White Flame Who Dances on the Barrows of his Enemies. This is how Emperor Emhyr is known among those who both respect and fear him, as it is rumored that his ballroom in Nilfgaard is interred with the graves of his political enemies. Emhyr has always been a latent threat in "The Witcher," as his soaring ambitions include engulfing the Continent in chaos and getting his daughter, Cirilla, back at any cost. In the Netflix adaptation of "The Witcher" novels, Emhyr (Bart Edwards) was revealed to be Duny, Ciri's (Freya Allan) father, at the end of season 2, and this twist evoked confusing feelings at best.

As Duny had been propped up as a tragic yet noble figure in the show so far, his resurrection as Emhyr cast a shadow of doubt on his motivations behind coveting Ciri. Is Emhyr just a worried father looking for his daughter because he wants the best for her? According to the books, this is not the case: Emhyr's motivations behind wanting Ciri at Nilfgaard are far more nefarious and, frankly, abhorrent. As the show has not reached that juncture at the moment, let's look closer at Emhyr's actions in season 3 of the show and speculate what he could do next, based on cues from the novel series and the games.

It is important to note that Ciri is not aware that Emhyr is her father at this point, as she believes that Duny died alongside her mother when she lost both of her parents. This revelation, which is bound to happen at some point, will understandably distress her, and introduce more moral dilemmas for someone already burdened with the fate of the world.