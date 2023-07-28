The Witcher Showrunner Corrects A Common Misconception About The Ciri Prophecy

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" and "The Witcher: Blood Origin."

Now that the third season of Netflix's "The Witcher" has drawn to a close, it's safe to say that the prequel miniseries "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is more of a supplementary text than an essential spinoff. For the most part, the story of seven ancient warriors who brought about the Conjunction of the Spheres, leading to the collision of elven, monster, and human worlds, hasn't really come up in the flagship show's storyline. There are a few exceptions, though, including a moment in the penultimate episode of season 3 that sees a starving, hallucinating Ciri (Freya Allan) at the mercy of the spirit of the controversial rebel princess Falka.

When Falka (Hiftu Quasem) takes over Ciri's psyche, presenting her with visions of what her world would look like if she were to give in to her fire magic completely, she mentions a looming "time of contempt." Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series will recognize that phrase, and not just because it's the title of the second novel in the series. The "time of contempt" comes up in a prophecy shared by Ithlinne, who appears as a character played by Ella Schrey-Yeats in "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Though Ithlinne doesn't mention the line in the show, she does use it in Sapkowski's book "Blood of Elves," with a prophecy that references "The Time of the White Chill and the White Light" as well as "the Time of Madness and the Time of Contempt."