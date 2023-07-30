Good Omens Season 2's Doctor Who Connections Go Beyond A Few Easter Eggs

This article contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.

There's a lot of overlap between the "Good Omens" and "Doctor Who" fanbases. After all, Crowley is played by David Tennant, the same guy who played (and is now playing again) the time-traveling alien Doctor. If that wasn't enough, "Good Omens" also co-stars Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, an actor who played the malevolent alien House in the "Doctor Who" episode "The Doctor's Wife." That episode was written by Neil Gaiman, co-creator and showrunner of "Good Omens." Director Douglas MacKinnon has also worked on both shows.

"Good Omens" season 2 takes the connections between the shows even further. Peter Davison, who played the fifth Doctor back in 1982, shows up here to play the biblical figure Job. Job's son, Ennon, is played by David Tennant's real-life son, Ty Tennant, who also happens to be Peter Davison's grandson. The fly Beelzebub gives Gabriel is described as "bigger on the inside," much like the Doctor's TARDIS. When Aziraphale wants to convince a neighbor to go to the Wickber Street Traders and Shopkeepers Association Monthly Meeting, he bribes him with an unprinted 1965 "Doctor Who" annual. And when they visit another shopkeeper, Crowley gets distracted by a fez (because fezzes are cool).

Beyond the Easter eggs and talent crossovers, the similarities are just in the vibes. Both are British shows that feature otherworldly beings who struggle to connect to regular humans. Like the Doctor, Aziraphale and Crowley are both way older than they appear, have powers we all wish we could have, and are constantly forced to protect regular people from forces we're blissfully unaware of. Both shows also have a strong LGBTQ+ fandom and a heavy shipping culture. Just as "Doctor Who" fans were constantly shipping the Doctor with their companion, the "Good Omens" fandom is constantly shipping Crowley with Aziraphale. The difference is that "Good Omens" seems more committed to giving the fans what they want.