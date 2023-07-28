Margot Robbie Tried To Give Greta Gerwig An Out In Casting Her As Barbie

Margot Robbie might seem like the obvious choice for the lead role in "Barbie," but it wasn't obvious to everyone — even Robbie herself. The actor was attached to the project from the very beginning, having met with Mattel executives long before they approached director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. However, she was only supposed to produce the project at first. Robbie insisted that Gerwig could consider other people for the titular role, and the "Babylon" star was not the only one in talks for the summer blockbuster. Luckily for us, Gerwig only saw one person as the quintessential Barbie.

Lots of people know Robbie for her stand-out performances as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey" or Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," but fans might not know that the actor produced these projects as well. Her production company LuckyChap also produced "Barbie" and the acclaimed 2020 film "Promising Young Woman," in which Robbie is notably absent from the cast.

The "Wolf of Wall Street" star first agreed to produce "Barbie" back in 2018, long before Gerwig was attached to the project. Other major Hollywood players like Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer were being considered for the lead role, per Time. Schumer dropped out of the project due to "creative differences," having been presented a significantly less "feminist and cool" version of the film prior to Gerwig's involvement, the comedian revealed on Watch What Happens Live.

Robbie didn't even consider herself as an option for the lead role at first. "This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn't even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project," the actor confessed to Vogue. Once Gerwig was attached, Robbie wanted to give her the freedom to pick whatever Barbie she saw fit but, for Gerwig, there was only one real choice.