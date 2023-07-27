Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Has One Final Trailer And The 'I Like Turtles' Kid For The Ultimate Promo
Next week, the heroes in a half-shell return to the big screen, and they've never looked cooler. With the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," director Jeff Rowe and producers Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg have opted for an animation style that combines the classic sketch style of the original comic books with modern visual sensibilities that feel like a teenager's high school drawings brought to life. A new trailer leans into what critics are calling a "visually stunning" adventure with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, and there are some incredibly cool shots on display that make this a must-see on the big screen.
But that's not all, because the "TMNT" marketing department is also having the kind of fun that the turtles are known for while hyping up "Mutant Mayhem," which already has a sequel and animated series in development. They reached back into the depths of the internet to bring us a kid who was so excited about turtles that he became a viral sensation. That's right, Zombie Kid is back, and you may not believe this, but he still likes turtles, folks.
Watch the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer
I've been trying to stay away from seeing any further footage from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," because I'm already rather excited about the movie and just want to save the experience for theaters. Thankfully, this trailer shows just enough new footage to tease some of the amazing animation while also pushing the fact that this move will work for "TMNT" fans of all ages. The dynamic between the four young stars voicing the turtles (Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, and Shamon Brown Jr.) and the all-star cast voicing the rest of the characters promises to be truly entertaining.
Before you go, yes, we promised the return of the Zombie Kid who likes turtles, and in the video below, you'll see that he's not only a grown man now, but he still likes turtles and hasn't quite mastered saying words with the letter "R" in them correctly.
'I like turtles'
Of course, Zombie Kid is just hamming it up for the camera, just like the reporter, who has clearly been put in yellow to remind everyone of the turtles' ally April O'Neil, who is voiced by "The Bear" co-star Ayo Edebiri in the movie. Other cast members include Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).
We can't wait to see all the "Mutant Mayhem" when the movie arrives in theaters on August 2, 2023. However, check your local listings this weekend, because there are special sneak preview screenings open to the public around the United States happening on Saturday, July 29. So if you can't wait, hopefully you can catch it early!