Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Has One Final Trailer And The 'I Like Turtles' Kid For The Ultimate Promo

Next week, the heroes in a half-shell return to the big screen, and they've never looked cooler. With the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," director Jeff Rowe and producers Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg have opted for an animation style that combines the classic sketch style of the original comic books with modern visual sensibilities that feel like a teenager's high school drawings brought to life. A new trailer leans into what critics are calling a "visually stunning" adventure with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, and there are some incredibly cool shots on display that make this a must-see on the big screen.

But that's not all, because the "TMNT" marketing department is also having the kind of fun that the turtles are known for while hyping up "Mutant Mayhem," which already has a sequel and animated series in development. They reached back into the depths of the internet to bring us a kid who was so excited about turtles that he became a viral sensation. That's right, Zombie Kid is back, and you may not believe this, but he still likes turtles, folks.