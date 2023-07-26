Secret Invasion Creates The Most Powerful Character In The MCU (And We May Never See Them Again)

This article discusses major spoilers from the "Secret Invasion" finale.

Remember those innocent days when we all thought that "Secret Invasion" would actually be Marvel's most grounded and nuanced story since "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"? Well, we may have spoken much too soon. The sixth and final installment of the series, titled "Home," brought things to a very familiar, Marvel-typical end (you can read my recap for /Film here) despite the previous five episodes taking great pains to tell a slow-burn plot that cribbed from countless espionage thrillers that came before.

Well, all that went out the window once Gravik (Kinglsey Ben-Adir) began to throw down in his Super Skrull form against G'iah (Emilia Clarke), who was gifted the same powers taken from the vial of Avengers DNA that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recovered at the end of last week's episode. Suddenly, this down-and-dirty series brought us back to reality and cruelly reminded us that, when given half the chance, a Marvel Disney+ show will always revert back to an orgy of unconvincing VFX fights and a rote obsession with power levels. It's that latter aspect, however, that raises all sorts of implications for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. When G'iah kills Gravik at the end of their battle and walks away, it's hard not to be distracted by the fact that we've just watched the origin story for arguably the most powerful character the MCU has ever seen ... and "Secret Invasion" doesn't seem all that aware of it, either.

As demonstrated by her fight, G'iah is now imbued with the powers of Captain Marvel, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, freaking Thanos, and many more MCU characters. Yet after all that, she's just going to become ... some British secret agent? We should probably unpack this.