Barbie Tops The Dark Knight To Become WB's Best Monday Box Office Performer Ever

It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it. Warner Bros. released director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" in theaters over the weekend and, despite some very serious, much-hyped direct competition from Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," the film managed to make history with a record-breaking $162 million domestic box office debut. The record-breaking, however, wasn't over — this Monday the film broke a record that has been held by "The Dark Knight" for 15 years.

"Barbie" earned $26.1 million domestically on Monday (per The Numbers), the best performance ever for a Warner Bros. release. The previous record holder for a Monday at the box office in the studio's storied history was, indeed, Nolan's "The Dark Knight," which took in $24.6 million on its first Monday back in 2008, as noted by Variety. It is not lost on me, or likely anyone, that Nolan is involved once again, in a sense, as "Oppenheimer" is in direct competition with "Barbie." All involved are doing just fine, however, as Nolan's latest added $12.6 million on Monday and is on track to be the highest-grossing R-rated movie of the year.

In any event, this all bodes incredibly well for Warner Bros. and Mattel, as Gerwig's film is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. As of this writing, it has already collected $382.3 million worldwide, with excellent reviews and an A CinemaScore suggesting that word of mouth will be very strong for weeks to come. The question now becomes: Just how high can Margot Robbie's "Barbie" fly?