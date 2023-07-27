If You Want To Find Haunted Mansion's Deepest Easter Egg, Look To The Paintings [Exclusive]

If "Haunted Mansion" director Justin Simien feels like something is watching him, it probably isn't just the moving eyes behind the paintings of Disneyland's most famous attraction. Because of the love fans have for the original theme park ride, there is a lot of attention surrounding the new horror comedy from the House of Mouse. That may seem like hyperbole in the wake of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," but curiosity is mounting for this latest iteration that sees a hefty budget and a remarkable cast helping to bring "Haunted Mansion" to eerie life after spending years in development hell.

Thus far, it looks as if Simien's take on the material will land somewhere in between the broad comedy of Eddie Murphy's mostly maligned 2003 version and the visionary approach that Guillermo del Toro had in mind when he was attached to direct an immersive live-action 3D horror film of "Haunted Mansion" in the early 2010s. Simien seems determined to deliver a visual feast as well as a fun family film that also features some Disney deep cuts for fans of the actual ride.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Simien is taking on the publicity tour for "Haunted Mansion" all on his own, and recently spoke to /Film's own Jeremy Mathai to delve into some of the film's sinister details. From his comments, it sounds like moviegoers are going to have to keep their eyes peeled to find all the hidden frights residing inside the cursed dwelling — especially the famed paintings hanging ominously on the walls.