Someone Stole A Familiar Sculpture From The Set Of Beetlejuice 2

In our nostalgia-mad culture, there's a particular legacy sequel that we're not entirely unexcited about. "Beetlejuice 2" has basically been 35 years in the making, and as of early 2023, it looked set to be a worthy follow-up to Tim Burton's 1988 classic — especially since the director and star, Michael Keaton, were back onboard.

It also helped that Burton and Keaton were in agreement that the movie should be made in as close a way as possible to the first one, including shooting exteriors in the same small Vermont town of East Corinth. But perhaps the most important aspect for the duo was making use of practical effects, or as Keaton put it, "literally handmade stuff." Part of the charm of the original was Bo Welch's production design and the delightfully creepy practical effects employed throughout the film, and it seems we'll be getting a lot more of that when "Beetlejuice 2" finally arrives.

As it stands, exactly when that will happen remains an open question, as the film was one of the many productions shut down due when SAG-AFTRA went on strike after the studios refused to engage in good-faith contract negotiations. And unfortunately, two of those all-important practical props have now gone missing, apparently stolen from the East Corinth set during the production's down-time.