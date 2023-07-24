The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Witcher Days Are Almost Over

Whichever way "The Witcher" (say that three times fast!) elects to send off Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, Netflix's marketing team is certainly pulling out all the stops. The streamer has released a second and final trailer for season 3 volume 2 just a few days ahead of its arrival, complete with all the trimmings "Witcher" fans could ask for. There's even a line or two of dialogue that all but explicitly nods to Cavill's impending departure from the show. It's almost enough to give you a lump in your throat, in-between the clips of our treasured grouchy monster hunter dad going all stabbity-stabbity on his enemies.

"We didn't come this far just to abandon each other," Geralt growls at one point. "Then don't abandon me," Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) replies, as the trailer shows Geralt and his "dear friend" holding back tears. It's not all vulnerable admissions and earnest sentiment, of course. There's some downright apocalyptic imagery on display in this promo, as Geralt and Yennefer rally their allies to help Ciri (Freya Allan) in her direst moment of need (that and Cavill once again showing off his talents as a budding stunt coordinator).