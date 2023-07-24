The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Witcher Days Are Almost Over
Whichever way "The Witcher" (say that three times fast!) elects to send off Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, Netflix's marketing team is certainly pulling out all the stops. The streamer has released a second and final trailer for season 3 volume 2 just a few days ahead of its arrival, complete with all the trimmings "Witcher" fans could ask for. There's even a line or two of dialogue that all but explicitly nods to Cavill's impending departure from the show. It's almost enough to give you a lump in your throat, in-between the clips of our treasured grouchy monster hunter dad going all stabbity-stabbity on his enemies.
"We didn't come this far just to abandon each other," Geralt growls at one point. "Then don't abandon me," Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) replies, as the trailer shows Geralt and his "dear friend" holding back tears. It's not all vulnerable admissions and earnest sentiment, of course. There's some downright apocalyptic imagery on display in this promo, as Geralt and Yennefer rally their allies to help Ciri (Freya Allan) in her direst moment of need (that and Cavill once again showing off his talents as a budding stunt coordinator).
Watch the final trailer for The Witcher season 3 volume 2
Thus far, "The Witcher" season 3 has followed Geralt and the gang on a journey to protect Ciri from all manner of dangers, as the various forces of the Continent conspire to use the runaway princess and her magic blood for their own purposes. That includes the Nilfgaardian emperor and former human hedgehog turned Ciri's biological father, Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards). Although, he might be the least of their pressing concerns at the moment, as this trailer reminds us.
Between all the story threads and characters the show has introduced in season 3 and its creatives making Ciri the "main character" going forward, "The Witcher" could end up feeling like a whole new show by the time Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt in season 4 ... for better or for worse. But in the meantime, we still have Henry Cavill around for a few more episodes before he and Roach ride off into the sunset.
Joining him, Charlotra, Allan, and Joey Batey (Jaskier) in the official cast for "The Witcher" season 3 volume 2 are — deep breath now — Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), and Meng'er Zhang (Milva).
"The Witcher" season 3 volume 2 begins streaming July 27, 2023.