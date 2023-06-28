The Witcher Season 3 Sets Up A 'Completely New Group' For Future Seasons

The Rats are characters who appear in "The Witcher" books beginning with the series' second book and the fifth entry in the chronology, "Time of Contempt." The group has an intense backstory, with each member finding one another after facing specific hardships, all of them in one way or another related to ongoing wartime conflicts. They're a bit like less righteous Robin Hoods, interested in redistributing wealth and luxury goods to themselves "and sometimes the poor," per Variety.

The Rats eventually cross paths with Ciri (Freya Allan) in an increasingly dark storyline, but judging by Sophie Holland's comments, their full story won't unfold in depth in this summer's batch of episodes. "You meet the characters in season three and then they come into their own in season four," she told Deadline.

Holland's comments also confirm that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. "We're just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five," the casting director shared. Fans of "The Witcher" books know that The Rats stick around for a while, so it's likely they could return in season 5.

For now, though, it sounds like the group will make some sort of appearance in season 3 before earning a spotlight episode next season. There have also been rumors of a spinoff centered on The Rats. Meanwhile, Allan let slip a detail that seems to confirm the show's season 3 timeline, as she told Digital Spy that Ciri journeys through the Korath Desert in the new episodes. In "The Witcher" books, that plotline coincides with a fateful run-in with The Rats.

Netflix did not respond to an email request for clarification on the four new actors' roles. "The Witcher" season 3 Volume 1 premieres on Netflix on June 29, 2023, with Volume 2 streaming on July 27, 2023.