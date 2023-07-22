The Melancholy Final Days Of Oppenheimer (Or, What Happened After The Credits Rolled)

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" begins with two on-screen titles showing the definitions between fission and fusion. For the layman or average moviegoer, the definitions serve as an explanation about the differences between two ways of achieving nuclear power. They also layout the ways in which the entire film is going to be structured, split in two by color and black-and-white sequences that divide Nolan's epic biography into Oppenheimer's subjective point-of-view and the objective forces swirling around him. The sequences in color paint Oppenheimer as somewhat of a heroic figure that helped this nation win World War II with the creation of the atomic bomb; the black-and-white sections show the famed scientist as a victim of government bureaucracy bullied by a system that no longer needs him.

Serving as the basis for "Oppenheimer," the book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin also begins with a quote. Taken from the Greek historian Apollodorus' "The Library," it reads:

"Prometheus stole fire and gave it to men. But when Zeus learned of it, he ordered Hephaestus to nail his body to Mount Caucasus. On it Prometheus was nailed and kept bound for many years."

Comparing Oppenheimer to Prometheus is absolutely appropriate. As legend has it, Prometheus stole fire from the Gods and gave it to man, only to be punished severely for it. Nolan's film shows how Oppenheimer was eventually vilified and punished as well, but at nearly three hours in length, "Oppenheimer" stops short of telling the full story of the defamed physicist's life. Instead, the ending focuses on a conversation between Albert Einstein and Oppenheimer that proved to be incredibly prophetic. In truth, the last days of Oppenheimer's life were quite pained, giving credence to Einstein's predictions that history would chew him up and spit him out.