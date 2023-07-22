One Piece Trailer: The Cannonballs Are Flying In Netflix's Eiichiro Oda Adaptation

The teaser showed that Luffy's recruits aren't so easily swayed by his quest — even his first shipmate, a sea bird, flies off ("Mutiny," he sighs). When Luffy proudly unveils their crudely-drawn Jolly Roger flag, Zoro and Nami grimace. Nami is just as skeptical of Luffy's plan to sail to the Grand Line, "a treacherous stretch of ocean with bigger islands [and] bigger pirates."

They'll have to stick together, though, thanks to the villains they'll encounter in the Grand Line. The trailer shows two: Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) and the Fishman Arlong (McKinley Belcher III). In the world of "One Piece," people can consume "Devil Fruits" to gain special powers: Buggy ate the Chop-Chop fruit, allowing him to detach and telekinetically puppeteer his own body parts. Fortunately, Luffy himself ate the Gum-Gum fruit, granting him inhuman elasticity. The trailer shows off his power, from a flurry of punches at Arlong to him stretching his mouth open with his finger.

The non-Luffy heroes get more screen time than in the teaser as well. Zoro and Sanji get actual lines in this trailer, with the two arguing over who saved the other (this Sanji, unlike the anime, has a British accent). Red-Haired Shanks (Peter Gadiot), Luffy's mentor who was absent in the teaser, also appears, with a shot of him giving Luffy his straw hat.

So, will the "One Piece" live-action series be golden like the contents of a pirate's treasure chest? I'm a novice with this series but remain skeptical — the murky color grading of the trailer does a disservice to the colorful costumes. Oda himself, though, is seemingly optimistic, having shared a message of support towards the series. If the creator can give the series a chance, presumably his fans can too.

"One Piece" premieres on Netflix on August 31, 2023.