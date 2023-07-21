Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer: Schlorp Forever! New Episodes Hit Hulu In August

One of the best parts of "Solar Opposites," other than the zany antics of the Schlorpians themselves, is the story that has been dramatically unfolding inside The Wall. It's basically a show within the show, and it puts dark humor right alongside a survival drama full of twists and intrigue. Every season provides an episode that focuses squarely on The Wall, and it looks like this season is bringing a chill to the wall, with snow and brisk wind blowing around the enclosure.

On top of that, the third season of "Solar Opposites" introduced another wrinkle to the show's universe in the form of the SilverCops. In the episode "Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot," we actually get an episode focused entirely on this new group of law enforcers in space. The new storyline follows Glen, one of the Solar Opposites' jerk neighbors who Korvo shot into space earlier in the season. Glen is captured in space and confined to an alien prison but let free by one of the SilverCops, the law enforcers who were previously seen tracking down a bunch of other Schlorpians around the galaxy. A story of double-crossing, danger, and rivalry with GoldCops unfolds. As for what's to come, there's only a single tease as to how Glen's story will continue, but clearly we'll be getting more SilverCops

As for the Schlorpians, it seems like their goal for the season is to figure out how to be a normal family, and it's clear that is going to be nearly impossible. There are exploding buses, a band with a dinosaur, and at some point, Terry becomes human, and the family celebrates the fact that he has a butthole. The Solar Opposites are back, baby!

"Solar Opposites" debuts season four on Hulu on August 14, 2023.