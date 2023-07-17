Cool Stuff: She-Hulk's K.E.V.I.N. Is Getting An Adorably Cool Vinyl Figure From 100% Soft
Even though "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" faced constant criticism throughout its run on Disney+, the Marvel Studios series went out on a high note thanks to a meta twist. In the first season finale, She-Hulk didn't like how her story was wrapping up, so she broke the fourth wall and ventured out onto the Disney lot to track down Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and have a word with him.
However, when She-Hulk arrived in the Marvel Studios offices, she learned that Kevin Feige wasn't your average studio executive. Instead, Marvel Studios was being run by K.E.V.I.N., which stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. Looking like a sci-fi computer mixed with a movie camera, K.E.V.I.N. was a hilarious, satirical development to cap off "She-Hulk," and it made us wish that level of cleverness was present the entire time. Perhaps Marvel Studios will spruce things up in a potential second season.
In the meantime, the pop culture artist 100% Soft, who is responsible for some of the most adorable movie/TV art, as well as the super cute Dumpster Fire toy that you may have seen around online, is bringing us K.E.V.I.N. in collectible form as an exclusive item you can grab at San Diego Comic-Con this month. See more photos below!
K.E.V.I.N. !
In addition to creating pop culture prints featuring adorable emoji versions of Marvel characters, 100% Soft has been commissioned to create these characters to appear in hashtags for Marvel Studios movies and TV shows on Twitter. On top of all that, the artist has also been turning them into collectible soft vinyl figures known as MEGAMOJIS, which are basically 3D busts of the emoji art. Almost every single key character from Marvel Studios projects has been given an emoji, but not all of them have been turned into a MEGAMOJI.
Thankfully, K.E.V.I.N. is joining the ranks this summer, and it makes us wish Marvel Legends and Hasbro would figure out a way to make some kind of diorama set-up featuring a K.E.V.I.N. action figure. Of course, the soft vinyl figure even has that curved lens piece that makes it look like Kevin Feige's signature baseball cap. The computer is even holding a "She-Hulk" comic book. Even if you haven't picked up any of the other MEGAMOJIS, this one feels like a must-have to start your collection.
If you want the K.E.V.I.N. soft vinyl figure from 100% Soft, you can try to grab one at Booth 1335 at San Diego Comic-Con from July 19 through July 23. It will cost $16, and there's a limit of one per person. Limited allocations will be available each day, and if there are any leftover, they might end up in the online shop. But your best bet is to grab one on the convention floor. Good luck! You can check out the rest of 100% Soft's collectibles and SDCC exclusives right here.