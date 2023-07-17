Cool Stuff: She-Hulk's K.E.V.I.N. Is Getting An Adorably Cool Vinyl Figure From 100% Soft

Even though "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" faced constant criticism throughout its run on Disney+, the Marvel Studios series went out on a high note thanks to a meta twist. In the first season finale, She-Hulk didn't like how her story was wrapping up, so she broke the fourth wall and ventured out onto the Disney lot to track down Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and have a word with him.

However, when She-Hulk arrived in the Marvel Studios offices, she learned that Kevin Feige wasn't your average studio executive. Instead, Marvel Studios was being run by K.E.V.I.N., which stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. Looking like a sci-fi computer mixed with a movie camera, K.E.V.I.N. was a hilarious, satirical development to cap off "She-Hulk," and it made us wish that level of cleverness was present the entire time. Perhaps Marvel Studios will spruce things up in a potential second season.

In the meantime, the pop culture artist 100% Soft, who is responsible for some of the most adorable movie/TV art, as well as the super cute Dumpster Fire toy that you may have seen around online, is bringing us K.E.V.I.N. in collectible form as an exclusive item you can grab at San Diego Comic-Con this month. See more photos below!