Pixar's Elemental Passes $300 Million At The Global Box Office In Major Reversal Of Fortune

Just a few weeks ago, industry analysts such as myself were looking upon the opening weekend box office numbers for Pixar's "Elemental" and mourning what appeared to be another financial disappointment. The $200 million budgeted Disney film from the storied animation house opened against "The Flash" and had to settle for a rather distant second place with a $29 million start. It seemed like a relative disaster given the studio's past and the competition coming down the pipeline this summer. Yet, here we are a month later, and the film has experienced an absolutely remarkable reversal of fortune. So much so that it has now sailed past the $300 million mark worldwide and maybe, just maybe, will call itself a bona fide theatrical success when all's said and done.

According to Box Office Mojo, "Elemental" has now earned $311.6 million worldwide, putting it above "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" ($302.3 million) to make it the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year thus far. A very solid $8.7 million fifth weekend domestically helped put the animated original over the top, representing just a 13% drop from the prior weekend. The movie also pulled in a stellar $28.2 million overseas, which was just a 6% drop. So yeah, audiences are catching onto this one in a big, bad way. The fact that it has managed to hold well enough week-to-week to put it above "Indy" at this stage in the game is nothing shy of outstanding.

Director Peter Sohn's fantastical film about forbidden love between a fire-based being and a water-based being is benefiting from tremendous word of mouth. It carries an A CinemaScore and a 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics were generally positive as well, and you can read our 7 out of 10 review right here.