What Is Henry Cavill's Best Role? Here's What /Film Readers Had To Say

Henry Cavill is in a weird place in his career. The "Man of Steel" star didn't have the best 2022 after officially announcing his return as Superman then officially announcing that he would, in fact, not return as Superman. It was all part of Cavill and Dwayne Johnson's bizarre attempts to stay in the DC Universe prior to James Gunn's new slate of DC films ushering in a new era for the beleaguered brand. At the time, Cavill made the dubious claim that he was told by the studio to make his return announcement before it all went wrong.

In the midst of all this, the actor also announced he would be leaving the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher" after its third season — a show in which he'd lobbied hard to star. Then came the announcement Cavill would be producing and starring in a new Warhammer show for Amazon, which for now seems to be his biggest ongoing project. Otherwise, he's part of the ensemble cast for Matthew Vaughn's upcoming "Argylle" and will star in the Guy Ritchie-helmed "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

So, at this stage in the man's career, he occupies a strange space in the industry. A great Superman who never got a great Superman movie, Cavill is somewhere between movie and streaming star, even though he'd seemingly like to be firmly in the former category — at least judging by his exit from "The Witcher" and attempts to secure his return as Supes. At this point, we'll have to wait to see how it all plays out for Cavill, which is why it's the perfect time to reflect on the 40-year-old's career thus far and ask the question: What is Henry Cavill's best role? Better yet, why not ask you, the great /Film readers?