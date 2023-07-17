Greta Gerwig Almost Got Two Little Women Stars To Cameo In Barbie

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has had a fantastic marketing campaign and early buzz for the movie indicates it lives up to the trailers' promise. Everyone has boarded the hype train so it's hard to remember that Gerwig choosing the project was, initially, a shock.

Part of the mumblecore movement, Gerwig has traditionally been an indie darling. Her breakout acting role, "Frances Ha," and her solo directorial debut, "Lady Bird," were small, semi-autobiographical movies. Her second directing project was 2019's "Little Women" — it was star-studded with a bigger budget than Gerwig's previous work, but also an adaptation of a literary classic.

News of Gerwig helming a movie as commercial as "Barbie" was a shock and some cinephiles panicked, especially with the news that "Barbie" is part of her larger plans for a pivot to big budgets. However, by all signs, Gerwig's filmmaking sensibilities aren't invisible in "Barbie" — the teaser referenced "2001: A Space Odyssey," of all things. Gerwig was also mindful of her roots during production; we've previously covered her attempts to include her muse Saoirse Ronan in "Barbie." Speaking to CinemaBlend, Gerwig reveals that Ronan's foiled "Barbie" cameo would've reunited her with Timothee Chalamet.

According to Gerwig, Ronan could never have a large part in "Barbie" because of her work at Arcade Pictures, her new independent production company (Gerwig added she is "so proud" of Ronan for this next step). "It was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig continued. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed."