Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Fights The Friction With $78 Million Opening Weekend

Next week's dual opening of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" may already be the box office story of the summer, but don't count out Ethan Hunt. "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," the seventh film in the franchise begun by Brian De Palma but now anchored by acteur Tom Cruise, jumped out of a helicopter and into theaters this Wednesday, and the box office reality is finally ready to be compared with box office projections.

THR is reporting a $78 million five-day opening across North America, with the global tally hovering around $240 million. Paramount made the unusual yet wise choice to open the film on Wednesday rather than the traditional Friday blockbuster slot to allow "Dead Reckoning Part One" more time in theaters before Barbenheimer scorches everything in sight. $78 million does seem low given the film's $290 million budget (COVID delays are to thank for this massively ballooned number), but there are a few reasons Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and co. shouldn't worry.

For one, the audience for a "Mission: Impossible" film (older, bang-bang-shoot-em-up inclined) may be distinct enough from the audiences for "Barbie" (women, possibly children [?], people who enjoy fun) and "Oppenheimer" (cinephiles, history dads, those who want to feel haunted and anxious) that all three can peacefully co-exist at next week's box office. That would give "Dead Reckoning Part One" a better shot at the strong second weekend it needs to grow the legs for a full budget recoup. Another reason to be hopeful is the precedent set by the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and by Cruise's last film, "Top Gun: Maverick." Historically, Missions Impossible stay lucrative at the box office for weeks and do extremely well internationally. And Cruise's insistence that "Maverick" stay in theaters made it the highest-grossing film of 2022.