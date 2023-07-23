A Resident Evil Fight Gone Wrong Left Robbie Amell With A Nasty Scar

While "Resident Evil" is unquestionably one of the most popular brands across the globe, it seems as if it's impossible to adapt the games to the screen in a way that will appease the very vocal fandom. The most recent film attempt, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" was such a blatant love letter to the games, featuring faithful recreations of iconic locations, dozens of undead Easter eggs, and some pretty perfect casting decisions. Robbie Amell ("The Flash," "The Babysitter") might as well have been built in a lab to play Chris Redfield, the "Resident Evil" franchise's resident boulder-punching hero, for better and for worse.

During an interview with Comic Book Resource, Amell confessed that the filming of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" would stay with him forever ... literally. "I got a four or five-inch-long scar on my arm that has just faded now, a year later," he said. This interview took place back in 2021, so hopefully by now the scar is just a thing of the past. Ironically, the scar was earned during a scene he didn't anticipate an injury. Then again, no one anticipates an injury. That's why we call them accidents. Here's how he said it all went down:

"It wasn't even in the dark scene. It was when I'm by the stairwell and there are three zombies grabbing at my arms. I am trying to defend myself. We were all just going for it, but I got a fingernail through my arm. It took a full crater scrape. I had so much fake blood on my arm that you couldn't tell it had happened until I had washed up that evening. It was pretty solid for the first few months and then it was a scar for a little while after that."

Leave it to Chris Redfield to go at it so hard he injures himself.