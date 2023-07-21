Mission: Impossible's Kittridge Almost Returned In Rogue Nation Before Dead Reckoning

Brian De Palma's original "Mission: Impossible" subverted just about everything about the TV series it was based on. Ordinarily, the show would follow a skilled team of spies who use gadgets, wit, and impressive espionage skills to track down enemy spies and ultra-powerful criminals. In the movie, the team was assembled and the objectives were clear when De Palma elected to murder the entire team. The only survivor was a new character, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) whom the audience hadn't previously known. It was later revealed that the man behind the slaying of Ethan's team was none other than Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), the hero of the original TV series. This would be like if a "Star Trek" movie killed the main cast, leaving Ensign Jones as the main character. And then it was revealed that Captain Kirk was the one who betrayed everyone.

In a notable scene in "Mission: Impossible," Ethan Hunt reconnoitered at a Prague restaurant after his IMF team was killed. Ethan, confused and sweaty, talks to Agent Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) who lays out the actual plot of the movie. It seems that IMF had been infiltrated by a mole keen on selling IMF secrets on the black market. Kittridge knew that someone on Ethan's team was the mole, but not who. Given that Ethan was the only survivor, the finger was pointed directly at him. Uh oh.

Kittridge becomes the film's antagonist after that scene, aiming to apprehend Ethan at all costs. He was a good character and Czerny gave an intense performance.

To the pleasure of "M:I" fans, Kittridge returns in the new film "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" to provide portent. According to a recent interview in "Variety," however, Kittridge almost returned in an earlier chapter in the series.