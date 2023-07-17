The Mission: Impossible Series Dropped Jeremy Renner Just As Quickly As It Introduced Him

When it comes to franchises, Jeremy Renner is a bit like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football, only for Lucy to pull it away at the last second. His "Bourne" spinoff, "The Bourne Legacy," was meant to make Renner the new face of the property, but those plans were abandoned after the film's middling box office haul. He then spent years waiting to headline a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe project as Clint Barton, only for the eventual "Hawkeye" series to serve as a passing of the torch (er, arrow) from Clint to his protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Perhaps most infamously of all, Tom Cruise was very nearly retired as the star of the "Mission: Impossible" films in 2011's "Ghost Protocol," with Renner — who co-starred as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) Secretary's aide and analyst William Brandt — first in line to serve as his successor. It's pretty wild to think Paramount seriously considered this idea looking back now, but you have to remember: at the time, the series was at a crossroads. "Mission: Impossible III" was only a modest success, while it stood to reason Cruise would eventually want to stop playing Ethan Hunt. Different times, eh?

Ultimately, those plans were abandoned after Christopher McQuarrie did uncredited rewrites on "Ghost Protocol," prior to assuming the series' helm on 2015's "Rogue Nation." In spite of this, Renner reprised his role as Brandt for "Rogue Nation," only for the character to vanish without a trace in-between that film and the sixth entry, "Fallout."

Speaking on Empire Magazine's podcast in 2018, McQuarrie explained that Renner had to pass on the film due to his commitment to "Avengers: Infinity War," which came out the same year as "Fallout." Ironically, Renner wound up not appearing in "Infinity War," making that earlier Charlie Brown analogy all the more apt.