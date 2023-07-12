Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Simon Pegg On Benji's Arc And Deleted Scenes [Exclusive Interview]

There's another moment within that same sequence where once Benji realizes what's happening, you jump in a speedboat and you say, "I'm going to go find Ethan." And then it sort of cuts to the end of the scene where you just arrive in the aftermath. I have to imagine there was some sort of action sequence that was in the middle of there, maybe cut for pacing or something. Is that what happened?

[Laughs] That is true. I did quite a bit of driving around, looking for Ethan and trying to bring him up on the comms, but when it came to the pace of the moment, it didn't feel quite as necessary. Benji's mission in that moment didn't feel as important as what was — we knew Benji was on his way to find Ethan and we knew he was out there. Seeing Benji arrive at the end just closes that little arc. The fact is, what was happening on screen in what we were cross-cutting with was so huge, it almost felt like it was detracting from it to cut away.

Obviously, these movies are made a mile a minute. Chris has described the process before as jumping onto a moving train. Has there been some sequence, storyline, or plot point in years past or within "Dead Reckoning" itself that was left on the cutting room floor, that you found to be your personal favorite and wish that could have made it in?

Yeah, I mean, that always happens and it's a testament to what a good filmmaker Chris is, that he's prepared to — we always call it killing our babies, when there are bits that you love that were fantastic in the moment, but for the sake of pacing, for the sake of time, you have to make tough decisions. We shot a whole sequence in "Fallout" when we arrive at this checkpoint before we get to Kashmir. And we were up there all day, it was snowing, it looked amazing, and in the end, it just slowed the story down. So we cut it out.

Oh, actually there's a bit in the motorcycle chase. It's in the trailer, but it's not in the movie, when Ethan says, "Oh, we better go to plan B." And Benji says, "Great, what's that?" [Laughs] But that's not in the movie. But I never regret that stuff because I know it's for the greater good. You've got to make the film sing. And for Tom and McQ, I asked them when we were shooting, I said, "How long is the film going to be?" And they both said, "As long as it's entertaining." And I just thought, "Well, that's the perfect answer." I've seen 86-minute movies that felt longer than "Mission: Impossible."

Do you find that process for these movies stressful at all? Sometimes there are scenes that may not be fully finalized in the script until the day before shooting. Do you find that stressful as an actor?

It is, but in some respects it adds to the dynamic of making the movie. We always like to have a "Mission: Impossible" running alongside our "Mission: Impossible" and sometimes — the best example of that is we were shooting the scene in "Fallout" when Rebecca and I are trying to diffuse the nuclear bomb. I've just been hung and she's revived me. And we get up and it was five minutes to midnight, and we knew that if we went over into overtime, it would cost the production a bit of money. So we had to finish the scene on time, and we hadn't — we got the lines for that scene like that morning, and it was just so, so stressful. But it reads on the screen, you can feel the tension. So that's a little technique McQ likes to employ.

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is in theaters now.