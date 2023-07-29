The King Of Jordan's Transformers Fandom Came In Handy For Michael Bay
The actual plot of Michael Bay's 2009 sci-fi actioner "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" is rather oblique. In 17,000 BCE, Transformers used specialized, high-tech, sun-killing solar collectors to gather energy from the galaxy's stars. Their ethical code forbid them from snuffing out stars in solar systems that supported life, but one Transformer defied said ethic to deplete Earth's sun. That Transformer was excommunicated and became the first Decepticon. Fast forward to 2009, and the modern-day Decepticons are intent on activating the ancient solar collector once again. It's hidden inside one of the Pyramids of Giza.
"Revenge of the Fallen" was filmed in several locations in the United States, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and remote places in New Mexico, and Arizona. The Pyramid sequences were indeed filmed in Cairo, and the footage of ancient Egyptian cities was filmed in Petra, Jordan. Many filmgoers might recognize Petra from the climax of the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," whose climax was set in Ad Deir, an impressive first-century monastery carved into a cliff face. In "Transformers," Ad Deir served as the hidden location of the Tomb of the Primes, a Transformers burial ground.
In "Last Crusade," Ad Deir was said to be located in Hatay, now part of Turkey. In the film, several characters had to give a Rolls Royce to the king of Hatay for access to the monastery.While making "Revenge of the Fallen," Michael Bay was able to similarly curry favor with King Abdullah II of Jordan for permission to shoot in Petra, because Abdullah II was evidently a big fan of Bay's first "Transformers" movie. The director explained this in a making-of documentary included on the film's DVD release.
Petra, Jordan
Apparently, shooting in Petra was a massive affair. As actress Megan Fox pointed out, the archaeological city is located at the top of a hill and is mostly a massive preserve of ancient temples and other notable historical sites connected by hiking trails. The film's location manager, Ilt Jones, recalls the day the "Transformers" crew went to film in Petra, and how exciting it was to soar up to the hill in helicopters. He said:
"The day at Petra was the best day of my career, let alone this movie. ... I mean, I was there, we took off from Aqaba and we flew in formation with these other Blackhawks to Petra. I was there with Ben Seresin and Phil the camera operator and we were like little squealing children. It was the most brilliant thing I've ever done. It was a fantastic day. It was very exciting."
Ben Seresin was the film's cinematographer. He also worked with Bay on the 2013 film "Pain & Gain," and also shot "The Mummy" and "Godzilla vs. Kong."
Given that this was a "Transformers" movie, the production was massive, and Bay likely required a large number of effects technicians, pyrotechnic guys, stunt performers, and goodness knows what else up in Petra. The director, however, felt that the filming and transportation all went smoothly because, well, he had friends in high places. King Abdullah II, who has reigned over Jordan since 1999, was a fan of Bayhem.
It's good to be the king
King Abdullah II is a well-known sci-fi fan and lover of American popular culture. He skydives, collects Harley Davidson motorcycles, and watches American stand-up comedy. He loves movies and helped to found the Red Sea Institute of Cinematic Arts, located in Aqaba. He's also a known Trekkie, and even once appeared in an episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" called "Investigations" (March 13, 1996). Abdullah II also loved Bay's 2007 film "Transformers," and was willing to make things easy for the filmmaker. Bay explained:
"It was a massive undertaking, and the only way we got approval to do that was because the king of Jordan was a fan of 'Transformers 1.' So the prince arranged for all of us, we used their military helicopters to get us up there, and it's an awe-inspiring sight."
Bay, it seems, didn't get to meet with Abdullah II, but it certainly helped the filmmaker that a statesman of such stature should also be a sci-fi nerd.
Petra, meanwhile, is a popular tourist destination, and one can arrange a trip there with relative ease. The city can be toured on camelback and offers night tours. Given the rich history of the area, one doesn't need to be a fan of "Transformers" or "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" to have an excellent time.