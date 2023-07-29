The King Of Jordan's Transformers Fandom Came In Handy For Michael Bay

The actual plot of Michael Bay's 2009 sci-fi actioner "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" is rather oblique. In 17,000 BCE, Transformers used specialized, high-tech, sun-killing solar collectors to gather energy from the galaxy's stars. Their ethical code forbid them from snuffing out stars in solar systems that supported life, but one Transformer defied said ethic to deplete Earth's sun. That Transformer was excommunicated and became the first Decepticon. Fast forward to 2009, and the modern-day Decepticons are intent on activating the ancient solar collector once again. It's hidden inside one of the Pyramids of Giza.

"Revenge of the Fallen" was filmed in several locations in the United States, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and remote places in New Mexico, and Arizona. The Pyramid sequences were indeed filmed in Cairo, and the footage of ancient Egyptian cities was filmed in Petra, Jordan. Many filmgoers might recognize Petra from the climax of the 1989 film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," whose climax was set in Ad Deir, an impressive first-century monastery carved into a cliff face. In "Transformers," Ad Deir served as the hidden location of the Tomb of the Primes, a Transformers burial ground.

In "Last Crusade," Ad Deir was said to be located in Hatay, now part of Turkey. In the film, several characters had to give a Rolls Royce to the king of Hatay for access to the monastery.While making "Revenge of the Fallen," Michael Bay was able to similarly curry favor with King Abdullah II of Jordan for permission to shoot in Petra, because Abdullah II was evidently a big fan of Bay's first "Transformers" movie. The director explained this in a making-of documentary included on the film's DVD release.