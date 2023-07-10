How To Watch Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts At Home

It's been a month since the Beast Wars arrived on Earth — or a version of it, at least — as "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" came to theaters in the hopes of picking up where "Bumblebee" left off in 2018, further establishing a lighter tone and more faithful approach to the toy-based IP. (You can read /Film's somewhat tepid review of "Rise of the Beasts" by yours truly here.) While master of Bayhem Michael Bay has long since departed the robot-fighting franchise, the property has continued to struggle to find an audience. And in the ever-shrinking theatrical window these days, that means blockbusters have less runway than ever to justify their oftentimes exorbitant budgets.

But while that's not great news for shareholders — after /Film's resident box office guru Ryan Scott analyzed the underwhelming opening weekend total for "Rise of the Beasts," Collider most recently reported a worldwide tally of just over $400 million, making this the lowest-grossing film in the entire franchise — fans at least have the opportunity to check out the latest installment for themselves from the comfort of their own homes.

Paramount announced that almost exactly a month after its theatrical release, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is now being made available for home viewing on digital, ahead of its impending physical media release later this year. Starting tomorrow, July 11, 2023, the '90s-set prequel movie (or is it a reboot?) can be bought or rented online from digital providers. For those who want something a little more tangible, the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be made available on October 10, 2023. But in a welcome development, those who buy the digital release will have access to quite a bit of bonus content and featurettes. Check out the details below!