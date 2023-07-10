How To Watch Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts At Home
It's been a month since the Beast Wars arrived on Earth — or a version of it, at least — as "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" came to theaters in the hopes of picking up where "Bumblebee" left off in 2018, further establishing a lighter tone and more faithful approach to the toy-based IP. (You can read /Film's somewhat tepid review of "Rise of the Beasts" by yours truly here.) While master of Bayhem Michael Bay has long since departed the robot-fighting franchise, the property has continued to struggle to find an audience. And in the ever-shrinking theatrical window these days, that means blockbusters have less runway than ever to justify their oftentimes exorbitant budgets.
But while that's not great news for shareholders — after /Film's resident box office guru Ryan Scott analyzed the underwhelming opening weekend total for "Rise of the Beasts," Collider most recently reported a worldwide tally of just over $400 million, making this the lowest-grossing film in the entire franchise — fans at least have the opportunity to check out the latest installment for themselves from the comfort of their own homes.
Paramount announced that almost exactly a month after its theatrical release, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is now being made available for home viewing on digital, ahead of its impending physical media release later this year. Starting tomorrow, July 11, 2023, the '90s-set prequel movie (or is it a reboot?) can be bought or rented online from digital providers. For those who want something a little more tangible, the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be made available on October 10, 2023. But in a welcome development, those who buy the digital release will have access to quite a bit of bonus content and featurettes. Check out the details below!
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts bonus content details
Directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a script by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, "Rise of the Beasts" stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback as the two human co-leads pulled into the galactic war between the Autobots and Maximals against the Terrorcons. The voice cast includes Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and a scene-stealing Pete Davidson. The bonus features on the digital release are as follows:
- Human Affairs — In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world.
- Life in the 90s — The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s.
- Heroes — Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the AUTOBOTS and the MAXIMALS.
- Villains — Watch as the filmmakers bring the TERRORCONS and PREDACONS to life.
- The Chase — Meet MIRAGE, a new AUTOBOT that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.
- The Battle of Ellis Island — Join the cast and crew as they go behind-the-scenes of the epic battle sequence between the AUTOBOTS and the TERRORCONS at the museum.
- Into the Jungle — The TRANSFORMERS franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.
- The Switchback Attack — Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the AUTOBOTS fight the TERRORCONS through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.
- The Final Conflict — Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film's epic climax. Watch as the AUTOBOTS, MAXIMALS, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.
- Extended/Deleted Scenes — Includes an alternate opening and ending to the film!