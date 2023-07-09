How The Duffer Brothers Pestered Matthew Modine Into Accepting Stranger Things

As part of its 1980s throwback setting, "Stranger Things" casts actors who were famous in that decade. Sean Astin (most famous for "The Goonies" before "The Lord of the Rings") has a supporting part in season 2, Freddy Krueger himself Robert Englund appears in season 4, and of course, late '80s/90s icon Winona Ryder is part of the main cast as Joyce Byers. One of the best things to come out of the series is Ryder's career resurgence.

While Matthew Modine wasn't a teen idol like Ryder was, his breakout film — "Full Metal Jacket" — premiered in 1987. In "Stranger Things," Modine plays Dr. Brenner, the sinister scientist who opened the door to the "Upside Down" and created telekinetic children like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Brenner is one of the main antagonists of season 1, leading the pursuit of Eleven after she escapes into Hawkins, Indiana; flashbacks show his abusive lesson plans for unlocking her telekinesis.

Despite Brenner's importance to the story, Modine initially didn't want to take the part. It took multiple calls for series creators Matt and Ross Duffer to wear Modine down. Speaking to The Guardian, Modine recounted: "I passed, but they kept ringing me up and made it really difficult for me to say no. I responded to their passion and [Brenner] became a really interesting, complex character." Modine even played a part in shaping Brenner's character beyond acting it out. That's not to say it was an easy role for him — in fact, Modine has voiced disgust with his character's actions.