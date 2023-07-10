Talk To Me's Directors Had A Sleepover With Haunted Dolls In The Conjuring House

10 years after terrifying the world with its clapping games and haunted dolls, "The Conjuring" has given rise to an entire shared universe that's still chugging along to this day. But more than lining the pockets of studio executives with lots and lots of dollars, the James Wan-directed scare-fest has had an important impact on the horror genre creatively. Indeed, as much as "The Conjuring" (along with the Wan-helmed "Insidious") served to evolve the art of the jump scare, its biggest contribution was arguably bringing horror further into the mainstream. In doing so, it helped open the floodgates for a new and more diverse group of storytellers to come in and use the genre to explore the issues they find personally meaningful.

Among 2023's most promising up-and-comers in the horror filmmaking world are Australian brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who are on the verge of releasing their first-ever feature film, "Talk to Me." As was also the case earlier this year with "Skinamarink" writer/director Kyle Edward Ball, the Philippou siblings already had a strong presence online (courtesy of the popular horror-comedy shorts posted to the duo's YouTube channel RackaRacka) prior to trying their hand at a full-blown feature. This, in turn, makes the brothers part of the same generation aiming to further reinvent and innovate the conventions of the horror genre, much like Wan did back in 2013 (his second time doing so after "Saw," no less).

In fact, it turns out that Wan's original "Conjuring" film — or, more specifically, the real-life farmhouse that inspired its story — played a very literal role in the Philippou brothers' creative process as they prepared to make "Talk to Me."