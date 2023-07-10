Jenna Ortega Was Covered In (Fake) Blood Going Into Her Wednesday Audition

This post contains spoilers for the movie "X."

Hollywood's brightest new star Jenna Ortega isn't just an incredible talent, she also has an unbeatable work ethic that would put some of show biz's most weathered veterans to shame. When the actor landed a major audition just on the heels of a huge movie shoot, she knew she couldn't pass up the opportunity — even if it meant coming to the audition with special effects makeup on. Ortega was worried that the energy she spent shooting the independent slasher "X" may have cost her a starring role in Netflix's hit series "Wednesday," but luckily her deadpan delivery and undead look perfectly fit the profile of her creepy character.

When Ortega first found out that executive producer/director Tim Burton wanted her to star in his reboot of the "Addams Family" franchise, she thought someone was playing a cruel joke on her. Burton got his start as an animator and has gone on to direct animated features like "Corpse Bride." His distinctive style has given all of his work a spooky and widely beloved touch that extends even into his live-action projects, including "Wednesday." Ortega couldn't believe that such a huge Hollywood name would want to work with her. At that point, her resume mostly consisted of supporting credits in shows like Netflix's "You."

"I got an email saying that Tim wanted to speak to me," Ortega recalled in an interview with ExtraTV. "I'd just like heard about the job and, it's kind of random, you almost feel like you're being pranked or something because there's no way that someone so legendary, such a visionary — I truly felt very, very lucky."

Once she landed the audition, Ortega would stop at nothing to show up — even if it meant dialing into the Zoom call caked in fake blood.