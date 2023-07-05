Sex Education Season 4 Trailer: Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, One Last Time
"Sex Education" is one of the biggest TV surprises to come out of Netflix over the past few years. It's a hilarious, nuanced, gripping show about a dweeby kid who, in his own words, "spends a lot of free time thinking about sex." More specifically, it's about Otis Mulburn ("Ender's Game" star Asa Butterfield), who tells his new classmates at Cavendish College, "Thinking about sex comes very naturally to me because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum."
As evidenced by his fumbling of words and the way he makes it seem like he's in a sexual relationship with his mother, Otis is not exactly the most socially adept person. He does, however, know a lot about sex and it's all thanks to his sex therapist mother (played by Gillian Anderson). After three seasons of hilarious misunderstandings and Otis dispensing genuinely good advice to his peers, it's time for our young hero and amateur sex therapist to face the curtain call, as the upcoming "Sex Education" season 4 will mark the end of the road for the show.
It makes sense, too. In the years since it began in 2019, the show's cast has grown increasingly popular, so much so that several key members won't be returning in season 4. Ncuti Gatwa, for example, is now off playing the Doctor on "Doctor Who," whereas Emma Mackey has been extra busy lately working on Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." (On a tangential note: for such a distinctly British series, "Sex Education" feels rather American in its visuals and archetypes. It's a show that takes place in the 21st century, yet everyone dresses like they're in an '80s movie.)
Watch the Sex Education season 4 trailer
The "Sex Education" season 4 trailer mostly deals with the fallout of Moordale Secondary shutting down after being acquired by a developer, with Otis and his friends entering Cavendish Sixth Form College. As if a new school wasn't enough, Otis is also dealing with the fact that his mom has welcomed a new baby — meaning, he's no longer the only child at home. He's no longer the only sex therapist on campus either, which adds to the pressure of his dream of opening his own clinic. Meanwhile, Emma Mackey's Maeve is adjusting to a new life across the pond, while Connor Swindell's Adam struggles with higher education as a whole (relatable) and Mimi Keene's Ruby reckons with no longer being on the top of the student body food chain.
"Sex Education" returns for its fourth and final season on September 21, 2023, and it is shaping up to be one hell of a bittersweet goodbye.