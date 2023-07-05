Sex Education Season 4 Trailer: Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, One Last Time

"Sex Education" is one of the biggest TV surprises to come out of Netflix over the past few years. It's a hilarious, nuanced, gripping show about a dweeby kid who, in his own words, "spends a lot of free time thinking about sex." More specifically, it's about Otis Mulburn ("Ender's Game" star Asa Butterfield), who tells his new classmates at Cavendish College, "Thinking about sex comes very naturally to me because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum."

As evidenced by his fumbling of words and the way he makes it seem like he's in a sexual relationship with his mother, Otis is not exactly the most socially adept person. He does, however, know a lot about sex and it's all thanks to his sex therapist mother (played by Gillian Anderson). After three seasons of hilarious misunderstandings and Otis dispensing genuinely good advice to his peers, it's time for our young hero and amateur sex therapist to face the curtain call, as the upcoming "Sex Education" season 4 will mark the end of the road for the show.

It makes sense, too. In the years since it began in 2019, the show's cast has grown increasingly popular, so much so that several key members won't be returning in season 4. Ncuti Gatwa, for example, is now off playing the Doctor on "Doctor Who," whereas Emma Mackey has been extra busy lately working on Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." (On a tangential note: for such a distinctly British series, "Sex Education" feels rather American in its visuals and archetypes. It's a show that takes place in the 21st century, yet everyone dresses like they're in an '80s movie.)