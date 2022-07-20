Here's Why Multiple Major Cast Members Aren't Coming Back For Sex Education Season 4

Netflix's "Sex Education" is going through a creative reset. It's been three seasons, and the gang has been in high school throughout, dealing with typical high-schooler problems for a while now. But in the upcoming fourth season, it looks like things will change quite a bit. The series has had an ensemble cast so far, as it trailed the sexual misadventures and the conflicts experienced by students of the conservative Moordale High School. Now that the school itself has been shut down, several of its students will not be returning. "Sex Education" season 4 wants to bring in a mix of faces — old and new — so some of our fan-favorites will not make it to the next chapter.

Previously, Patricia Allison (Ola) announced (via an appearance on Capital XTRA) that she wouldn't be returning for the fourth season of the Netflix series. Now, her onscreen girlfriend, the alien-loving, fanfic-obsessed Lily Iglehart (aka actress Tanya Reynolds) has joined the list of characters leaving Moordale behind.