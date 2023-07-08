Joey Batey Insisted On Inserting A Specific Book Scene Into The Witcher Season 3

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher."

Dandelion the bard, known as Jaskier (Joey Batey) in "The Witcher" series, finally has a more nuanced role in season 3 of the show. Although Jaskier is integral to Geralt and Ciri's journey, he has been treated more or less as a comic relief in the first two seasons so far, where he sings aggrieved songs about Geralt after they fall out and gets involved in various shenanigans. However, by the end of season 2, and in "The Witcher: Blood Origin," he was dubbed the Sandpiper, as he played a pivotal role in smuggling elves safely to Cintra and singing hopeful songs to them in times of hopeless crisis.

The events of "Blood Origin" also place Jaskier in a unique situation, as he becomes the recipient of Seanchaí's (Minnie Driver) prophetic tale about the Golden Empire and the creation of the first Witcher. This can only mean that Jaskier has an even more important role to play when it comes to the future of the Continent, and what the legacy of the Elder Blood might mean for everyone involved. With season 3 situating Jaskier close to the players of the Redanian Empire, he has the chance to get to know Radovid (Hugh Skinner) better and have his own little romance before things inevitably get chaotic.

As someone who is acquainted with Andrzej Sapkowski's source material and "The Witcher" games, Batey requested showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to include a specific scene involving his character in the books. On Batey's insistence, Hissrich included Vespula (played by Beau Holland), a character who appears in the books and inadvertently helps apprehend Dudu the Doppler sometime around 1260. Let us look into what Batey had to say.