Joey Batey Sums Up Jaskier With One Line From The Witcher Books

Jaskier the bard is a lot of things: musically inclined, funny as hell, loyal despite himself, and not particularly humble, to name a few. But there's another way to describe the fan-favorite character from Netflix's "The Witcher," albeit one the show never addresses head-on: the dude is kind of old. The timeline of the show's first two seasons spans decades, and while Geralt and Yennefer's status as a witcher and a part-elven mage, respectively, keep them both young, there's no real explanation for why the guy following them around with a lute seems to remain perpetually in his 30s.

Series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has been upfront about the mystery — or lack thereof — about Jaskier's age before, telling TV Guide that Jaskier's baby-faced appearance in season 1 wasn't meant to hint at any hidden magical abilities. "That was just a mistake," Hissrich told the outlet, describing two massive whiteboards in the writers' room that are filled with timeline details to keep straight. "Jaskier was always the outlier because Jaskier would have aged a lot in that season," she said, joking that he "just had great genes." Meanwhile, the actor behind the bard, Joey Batey, has joked to Digital Spy that his character really is immortal, saying, "If you look at photos of me from 10, 15 years ago, I haven't changed. I have a child's face anyway. In terms of immortality, no comment. But we all know it?"