The Witcher Season 3 Knows That Jaskier Is The Show's Not-So-Secret MVP

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 3, volume 1.

Season 3 of "The Witcher," the first half of which just dropped on Netflix, is a vast improvement over its predecessor for a key reason. While the fantasy series' second season got darker and more serialized than its first, streamlined the show's initially confusing timelines, and introduced a whole new host of shady characters, none of its changes felt as major as its decision to split up its crew for nearly half the season. For the first few episodes of season 2, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is thought to be dead, leaving Geralt (Henry Cavill) to train alongside his new ward, Ciri (Freya Allan), without her.

Another season 2 absence was even more glaring: Jaskier (Joey Batey) — the traveling bard whose musical and comedic talents make "The Witcher" a much less self-serious show than it otherwise would be — was nowhere to be found for nearly four episodes. This may have been in keeping with "The Witcher" novels, but for casual fans of the series like myself, the lack of Jaskier was detrimental to the tone of the season. Luckily, the latest batch of "The Witcher" episodes learned from past mistakes: Jaskier isn't only back in action, but a key part of season 3's ongoing plot.