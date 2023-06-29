The Witcher Season 3 Knows That Jaskier Is The Show's Not-So-Secret MVP
This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 3, volume 1.
Season 3 of "The Witcher," the first half of which just dropped on Netflix, is a vast improvement over its predecessor for a key reason. While the fantasy series' second season got darker and more serialized than its first, streamlined the show's initially confusing timelines, and introduced a whole new host of shady characters, none of its changes felt as major as its decision to split up its crew for nearly half the season. For the first few episodes of season 2, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is thought to be dead, leaving Geralt (Henry Cavill) to train alongside his new ward, Ciri (Freya Allan), without her.
Another season 2 absence was even more glaring: Jaskier (Joey Batey) — the traveling bard whose musical and comedic talents make "The Witcher" a much less self-serious show than it otherwise would be — was nowhere to be found for nearly four episodes. This may have been in keeping with "The Witcher" novels, but for casual fans of the series like myself, the lack of Jaskier was detrimental to the tone of the season. Luckily, the latest batch of "The Witcher" episodes learned from past mistakes: Jaskier isn't only back in action, but a key part of season 3's ongoing plot.
Jaskier brings some levity the show desperately needs
Jaskier makes as dramatic an entrance as ever in the season 3 premiere, being tossed out of the house of his on-and-off love Vespula (Beau Holland), a character video game fans will no doubt recognize. Vespula is furious at the lothario for his latest affair, but he's quickly sidetracked from her wrath by the sudden appearance of sorceress spy Philippa (Cassie Clare). "When will magic, sexy women just stop jumping out at me?!" he laments. Hopefully never, because the character's frank sense of humor and complete lack of humility are the perfect counterbalance to Geralt's perpetual scowl and Yen's guarded attitude.
Season 3 finds a great companion for Jaskier, not in his new paramour Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner) — more on him in a minute — but in young Ciri (Freya Allan) herself. As Jaskier ends up tasked with protecting Ciri, the pair fall into an easy, playful dynamic, cracking jokes about the more melodramatic members of their little found family when they witness Yen and Geralt in an argument-turned-embrace. Jaskier and Ciri have met before, but it was when there was very little time for fun and games, so seeing the two together in season 3 is delightful. Plus, Ciri is clearly in a rebellious phase, and as the girl whose future is tangled with the fate of the world comes to see Geralt and Yen as parents of sorts, Jaskier's fun uncle vibe seems like a healthy, grounding force for her.
Part-time ally turned full-time hero
The singer gets mixed up in more than one major storyline this season, as he also finds himself drawn to the newcomer Prince Radovid, whose allegiance doesn't seem to lie with either his brother king or the mystical spies who aim to undermine his rule. At the mid-season mark, I'm still uncertain whether Radovid is worth trusting, but the show's attempt at embracing a genuine love story for Jaskier is admirable, and the two share some fun, sweet scenes. Joey Batey's comedic timing and vocal talents are two of the show's best qualities, and no matter the circumstance, he brings a brightness to the cast that stops the series from looking and feeling like so many other generic, grim fantasy series that have come before it.
As late as Jaskier's return came in season 2, his reappearance felt like an appropriately triumphant moment, and it's great to see that the show's writers now seem acutely aware that the character works best as a full-time hero, not a part-time ally. Whether he's barely disguising his disdain for a rival singer, surviving getting shot in the lute, or fumbling his way through an awkward flirtation with Radovid, Jaskier is a supporting character with main character energy, played with pitch-perfect ridiculousness and charm by Batey. He's an MVP of every season, and it's great that season 3 actually gives him space to shine.
"The Witcher" season 3 volume 1 is now on Netflix. Volume 2 will hit the streamer on July 27, 2023.