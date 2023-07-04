How Insidious Deleted Scenes Take Us Further Into The Further

James Wan and Leigh Whannell burst onto the horror scene with their genre-changing 2004 horror film, "Saw," which exploded in popularity and spiraled out into a massive franchise. A few years later, the duo joined forces with the horror mavens over at Blumhouse to deliver "Insidious," a terrifying film about a family terrorized by numerous malicious spirits. The film was a ginormous success at the box office, bringing in over $100 million against a budget of roughly $1.5 million. With numbers like that, there was no way Blumhouse was going to miss out on the franchise potential.

The "Insidious" films all center around a dimension known as the Further, a sort of limbo plane between Heaven, Earth, and Hell that houses the souls of the damned. This means that the inhabitants of the Further are vast and varied, a collection of nightmarish figures looking for a way out by any means necessary.

2023 marks the fifth installment of the series, with "Insidious: The Red Door" coming over a decade after the first film's debut. The film will reunite audiences with the Lambert family of the first two "Insidious" films, years after the tragic passing of Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) but once again focusing on patriarch Josh (Patrick Wilson) and son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) who have both been used as vessels by dangerous forces from within the Further looking to rejoin the land of the living. There's some truly incredible and rich horror storytelling to explore within the "Insidious" films, but there's also plenty of interesting information to examine when looking at moments audiences didn't get to see in theaters. Both "Insidious: Chapter 3" and "Insidious: The Last Key," the prequel films of the franchise, have deleted scenes that help take us further into the Further.