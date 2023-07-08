Harrison Ford Feels Very Differently About Snakes Than Indiana Jones

This post contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

One of the inherent problems for any sequel to Steven Spielberg's rousing serial adventure "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is the burden of having to follow up an instant classic. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" skirted that responsibility by actually being a much darker prequel that showed a greedier Indiana Jones who was much more concerned with fortune and glory than retrieving ancient artifacts for the greater good.

The latest entry, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," tries to recreate the glory of "Raiders" by literally going back in time. In Indy's final send-off, the pressure to capture lightning in a bottle once again is clearly evident just by the number of easter eggs and callbacks the fifth installment has to the 1981 original and other previous entries.

Out of all the classic beats in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," one sequence stands out among all the rest: "Snakes ... why did it have to be snakes?" In his search for the Ark of the Covenant, Indy and his long-lost love Marion Ravenwood find themselves trapped in the Well of Souls temple with literally thousands of snakes slithering all around them. The scene is so famous because it's both terrifying and hilarious at the same time, showing Indy's worst fear coming to life in the worst possible way. The moment humanizes Indy, and turns him into a hero for the first time in the film as he tries to keep Marion safe and find a way out of a grisly fate worse than death.

Thankfully, Indy's close-up with a tongue-flicking cobra wasn't nearly as traumatizing for Harrison Ford as it was for the character he played.