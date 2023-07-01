Indiana Jones' Crew Kept Antivenom Serum Handy On Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Steven Spielberg's 1981 adventure film "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a sequel (canonically speaking) to "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," features a scene wherein Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) locates an ancient underground chamber, the Well of Souls, said to be the last resting place of the Ark of the Covenant. He and a compatriot lower themselves into the chamber and find that, many years before, it had become a nest for cobras and other poisonous snakes. Indiana Jones, it so happens, is wracked by ophidiophobia, so walking around in a slithering mass of reptiles is not easy for him. Luckily, he is able to retrieve the Ark.

Eventually, however, the Ark is stolen by an ambitious rival archeologist, and Indiana Jones and his would-be paramour Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) are sealed inside the snake-infested chamber. Indiana and Marion wave torches at the snakes and frantically brainstorm a possible way out. The snakes are getting more aggressive, and the torches are going out. It's just one of the many tense cliffhanger moments in "Raiders," a film made to look like adventure serials of the 1930s and 1940s.

According to the website California Herps, a herpetology site, the snakes were a combination of real animals and rubber snakes. The site is also baffled as to why the snakes are all hanging out in the open instead of slithering to hide the way snakes usually do. Also, what do they eat down there? The herpetologist figured they were magical snakes who didn't require food.

In the 2003 documentary "Indiana Jones: Making the Trilogy," producer Frank Marshall revealed that the snakes really frightened a lot of the crew and that they had antivenom on standby, just in case a cobra should get aggressive.