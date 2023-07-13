Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Finally (Kinda) Explains How People Become IMF Agents

The "Mission: Impossible" movies are a rare kind of blockbuster. At a time when shared universes, connectivity, and lore are all the rage, these movies tend to play more old-school, focusing on standalone adventures with satisfying conclusions. It makes sense, since the films are both adapted from, and technically a sequel to the 1960s TV show of the same name. The franchise has a sense of experimentation seldom seen in blockbusters, with each film trying something completely new and different from the rest, and each new director adding their unique vision and style into their movie.

This changed once Christopher McQuarrie took the reins of the franchise. Because he's helmed multiple movies, he's introduced more continuity into the series, with plots and arcs carrying over from one movie to the other in recent years and a bigger focus on leftover plot threads coming back like it was "Fast and Furious." This is particularly true of "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One," which brings back old adversaries and a rather timely threat, all while deepening the lore around Ethan Hunt and the IMF thanks to some retconning, and some flashbacks.

Indeed, one of the big surprises in "Dead Reckoning – Part One" regarding its lore is the inner workings of the IMF, namely how exactly one joins the team, and what the larger intelligence community thinks of them.

Heavy spoilers for "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One" to follow.