Christopher McQuarrie Likens Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning's AI Bad Guy To The Cold War

According to Christopher McQuarrie, "Dead Reckoning Part One" will see our boy Ethan doing everything in his power — including riding motorbikes off cliffs, sending trains flying off their tracks, and, most importantly, lots and lots of running — to stop an AI weapon that threatens all of humanity. McQuarrie admitted that he held off on making AI a "Mission: Impossible" villain too soon, worrying it would've felt "too intellectual" in the past. Cut to the present, and a story about Ethan and his IMF family sticking it to the machines almost hits too close to home. McQuarrie compared our situation to the Cold War, explaining:

"I felt, in the zeitgeist, this anxiety about technology and what and how technology was beginning to influence our lives, and how do we take that anxiety that the audience is bringing to the movie and give them a release? That's really what the movie boils down to. When you go to see 'Top Gun' in 1986, the Cold War was a very real thing. That anxiety was something you were bringing to it, and you enjoyed that movie because that movie was telling you that everything was ultimately gonna be okay. You were showing them a way out."

While watching Ethan punch a computer in the face, or however he saves the day in "Dead Reckoning Part One," obviously won't help us defeat the existential threat AI poses to so many people's livelihoods, it may provide some much-needed catharsis. That goes double for "Part Two," by the sound of it. "[...] There are things very prescient in 'Part Two' that, if you think this is trippy, it'll freak you out in 'Part Two,'" teased McQuarrie.

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" hits theaters on July 12, 2023, with "Part Two" scheduled for June 28, 2024.