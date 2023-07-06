Insidious' Creepy Ghost Kid Wasn't Actually A Kid At All

Before the "Insidious" films become a full-on horror franchise — with the fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door, arriving on July 7, 2023 — James Wan and Leigh Whannell delivered a horrifying ghost story about a family plagued by a variety of malevolent spirits. One of those ghosts is The Dancing Boy, who terrorizes Rose Byrne's Renai Lambert and taunts her with childlike mischief from beyond the grave.

In the behind the scenes featurette found on the "Insidious" physical media release, James Wan discussed his process behind developing The Dancing Boy character. "I knew I wanted a creepy kid in the film, a creepy ghost kid, but I didn't want the kid to be played by an actual child," said Wan. "I knew I wanted it to be played by a grown-up." I love that Wan used the expression "grown-up," instead of "adult," because it captures such a specific way of looking at humanity. An adult is someone who pays taxes. A grown-up is someone who just happens to be older than a child.

Costume designer Kristin M. Burke enjoyed her part in helping bring the character to life. "The Dancing Boy was really great to create," she said. "Ben Woolf played him, and he is a small guy but my feeling always was that it kind of had to be something that was from the early 20th century, so anywhere from, like, 1900 to 1912, in that range." As she explained, the hope was that if the audience had seen photos or images from that time period, The Dancing Boy would be immediately familiar and definitively out of place for the modern setting.

The "Insidious" team struck gold with Ben Woolf, a talented performer who delivered another memorable horror performance the following year.