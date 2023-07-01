How Strange New Worlds' Use Of The Volume Echoes Star Trek's Holodeck [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode, "Ad Astra per Aspera."

The technology is improving.

Back in December of 2021, /Film posted an article about AR or Augmented Reality technology that was employed by the makers of "Star Trek: Discovery." AR is essentially an advanced version of rear-projection technology, wherein actors stand in front of a screen to supplement their environment. Unlike the old days, however, where an actual 35mm projector would project pre-recorded footage onto a screen behind an actor while they acted in a scene, AR backgrounds are elaborate LED screens that can adjust as filming commences in real-time. A background will be pre-rendered on a computer and then broadcast onto a wall-sized screen. The movements of the camera are then tied into the pre-rendered background, and the scenery will shift itself depending on where the camera moves.

The actors can move around in the prerequisite stage space and while the cameras follow them, the scenery shifts to and fro. It can be disorienting for an actor, but it looks more dynamic than a locked-down backdrop painting. It's also a lot faster than shooting an actor on a green screen and rendering a digital background after the fact.

/Film's own Danielle Ryan recently spoke to Valerie Weiss, the director of the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Ad Astra per Aspera," and it seems that the newer show is also using AR walls for its backgrounds, although the process is clearly a lot more streamlined in 2023; apart from the Enterprise's mess hall and an office building on the distant planet of Illyria, all of the sets were virtual. One can barely tell.

Ryan and Weiss talked about working with AR tech — virtual soundstages are called volumes — and how it very much resembles Trek's own holodeck technology.