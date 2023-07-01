The Witcher's Executive Producer Reminds Us That Swapping Main Character Actors Is Nothing New

After three seasons of slaying monsters, shagging sorceresses, and stumbling into being a dad, Henry Cavill is hanging up his sword as Geralt of Rivia on "The Witcher." It's an unusual situation, what with Liam Hemsworth slated to assume Cavill's role in "The Witcher" season 4 (which was announced well ahead of season 3's arrival). Save for when franchises are rebooted, this type of crucial recasting tends to only happen when actors are either in legal trouble or facing serious allegations — and even then, by the time those allegations come to light, recasting may simply no longer be feasible. Then there are the rare tragic incidents where an actor dies, in which case their character is either recast or dies in-universe, if not carefully "retired" to avoid rubbing fans the wrong way (although even that approach can backfire).

Thankfully, Cavill is still alive and kickin', with his now-former co-workers having had nothing but pleasant things to say about their experiences working with him. (Should that change once they're no longer actively promoting the same project, well, let's not worry about that day until it actually comes, assuming it ever does.) Such was also the case when executive producer Steve Gaub spoke to Radio Times about the actor's departure. Saying that Cavill "gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt," Gaub added that he's hopeful "Witcher" fans will be keen to continue exploring the Continent, even without him. In Gaub's own words: